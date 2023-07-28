Left Menu

Toyota's global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9 mln in first half of 2023

China sales were down 2.8% for January-June. Global sales of hybrid electric vehicles grew 37.6% year-on-year to 292,131 units, accounting for just under a third of the total number of vehicles sold worldwide last month.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:40 IST
Toyota's global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9 mln in first half of 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor said on Friday it sold 5.1% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by an easing of semiconductor supply constraints and especially stronger demand in Japan.

The company sold some 4.9 million vehicles globally in the six months through June, including of its luxury Lexus brand, compared with about 4.7 million vehicles during the same period in 2022. Toyota's sales in Japan jumped 33.2% to 878,215 units in the period versus a year earlier, while U.S. sales slipped 0.7% to just over 1 million vehicles and those in Asia declined half a percent to about 1.5 million units.

In the month of June, global sales rose 10% to 898,947 units, benefiting from growing demand, including for electrified vehicles such as hybrids, in key markets such as the United States and Europe. China sales in June posted their first monthly decline in three months, falling 12.8% year-on-year to 174,548 vehicles. China sales were down 2.8% for January-June.

Global sales of hybrid electric vehicles grew 37.6% year-on-year to 292,131 units, accounting for just under a third of the total number of vehicles sold worldwide last month. In June, Toyota sold 10,191 battery electric vehicles worldwide, including its Lexus brand, with about 5,000 of those sold in China. That brought the total number of battery-powered vehicles sold in the first half of 2023 to 46,171 units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023