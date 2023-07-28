Left Menu

OnePlus Nord N20 SE receiving OxygenOS 13.1.1.501 update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:19 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has commenced the incremental rollout of the OxygenOS 13.1.1.501 update for the Nord N20 SE smartphone. The update is currently being made available in the global (GLO region), and it brings a plethora of improvements to the device, enhancing system performance and addressing various issues.

With this update, OnePlus has addressed an issue causing the screen to flicker when using a third-party theme. The OxygenOS 13.1.1.501 update also brings camera improvements and fixes the issue where Google Calendar might fail to open in Split View.

Check out the complete changelog for this update:

System

  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Fixes the screen flickering issue that might occur when a third-party theme is used.
  • Fixes the issue where system data takes up too much storage space.
  • Fixes the issue where fingerprint unlock might not work.

Camera

  • Improves the stability of the Camera.

Apps

  • Fixes the issue where Google Calendar might fail to open in Split View.

To check for the update manually, you can navigate to the "Settings" menu, followed by "System," and then "Software Updates." From there, you can simply tap on "Check for Updates" to see if OxygenOS 13.1.1.501 is ready for your device.

As always, the update is rolling out in batches and a limited number of users will receive it today. For those who have not received the update notification yet, you are advised to remain patient as the rollout gradually expands to cover more regions worldwide.

