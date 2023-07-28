Identified world class tech partner, in process of tying with them: Anil Agarwal on Vedanta's chip plans
Indian conglomerate Vedanta, which has outlined ambitious semiconductor manufacturing plans for India, has identified a world-class technology partner and is in the process of tying up with them, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Friday.
Gujarat will emerge as semiconductor hub, he said, adding it ''is right place for creating silicon valley of India''.
''For semiconductor we have identified world class partner, we have already identified a world class partner for technology and are in process of tying up with them,'' he said at SemiconIndia 2023.
