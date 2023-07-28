Embark on an AI Journey: Join a Free Webinar with a Renowned NASA Scientist

Meridean Overseas Education Consultants PVT LTD, a leading overseas education consultancy in India, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking webinar on the topic of 'Multidisciplinary Function of AI'. This exclusive online event will be presented by the esteemed 'Astronaut Maker' himself, Dr. Ravi Margasahayam, a prominent figure at NASA.

The event will take place on 09.8.2023 at 10:00 am and will last for 55 minutes. The event will be in the form of a webinar.

This webinar is a golden opportunity for students, faculty members, and individuals passionate about the fields of Multidisciplinary Function of AI and space exploration to gain invaluable insights from an industry expert. Dr. Ravi Margasahayam will shed light on the latest advancements in AI and how it revolutionises various disciplines.

Participants can expect to delve into the fascinating world of AI, exploring its applications in space exploration, engineering, medicine, and much more. Dr. Ravi Margasahayam's extensive experience at NASA makes him the perfect guide to navigate these complex subjects.

Furthermore, every student attending the webinar will receive an E-Certificate personally signed by Dr. Ravi Margasahayam, adorned with the prestigious NASA logo. This certificate serves as a testament to their participation in this enlightening event and can be a valuable addition to their academic portfolio.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to expand your knowledge and gain insights from a renowned industry expert. Register now for the 'Multidisciplinary Function of AI' webinar by visiting the Meridean website or contacting their offices. Limited spots are available.

Here is the link to register for the webinar: meridean.org/webinar-and-events

