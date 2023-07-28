Indian AI-first startups can now apply for 8th batch of Google for Startups Accelerator

Google is inviting Seed to Series A funded AI-first startups from India to apply for the eighth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: India - a three-month, equity-free program that focuses on bringing the best of Google's programs, products, people, and technology to Indian tech startups leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.

​​Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: India are open until 22 August 2023. To be eligible, startups must be based in India and have a primary focus on AI across various sectors, including generative AI. Google is particularly interested in nurturing startups that are in the early to mid-stages of development, as indicated by their Seed to Series A funding status.

Selected startups will receive hands-on mentorship, in addition to training on product, design, growth and leadership development. The program concludes with a Demo Day to grow visibility within the ecosystem and founders can continue to receive support after the program wraps through the Google for Startups alumni network.

The seventh batch of the accelerator program, comprising 20 promising Seed to Series A startups, commenced in June 2023. These startups are already benefitting by engaging with experienced mentors and collaborating with Google teams to overcome obstacles and propel their ventures to greater heights.

"According to NASSCOM, AI startups in India face challenges in access to scalable infrastructure, lack of high-quality datasets, and frameworks around data privacy and ethics. At Google, we partner with startups to help them build scalable solutions responsibly with AI and ML from the ground up," Farish CV, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India, wrote in a blog post.