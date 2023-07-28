Left Menu

Indian AI-first startups can now apply for 8th batch of Google for Startups Accelerator

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:49 IST
Indian AI-first startups can now apply for 8th batch of Google for Startups Accelerator
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Google is inviting Seed to Series A funded AI-first startups from India to apply for the eighth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: India - a three-month, equity-free program that focuses on bringing the best of Google's programs, products, people, and technology to Indian tech startups leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.

​​Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: India are open until 22 August 2023. To be eligible, startups must be based in India and have a primary focus on AI across various sectors, including generative AI. Google is particularly interested in nurturing startups that are in the early to mid-stages of development, as indicated by their Seed to Series A funding status.

Selected startups will receive hands-on mentorship, in addition to training on product, design, growth and leadership development. The program concludes with a Demo Day to grow visibility within the ecosystem and founders can continue to receive support after the program wraps through the Google for Startups alumni network.

The seventh batch of the accelerator program, comprising 20 promising Seed to Series A startups, commenced in June 2023. These startups are already benefitting by engaging with experienced mentors and collaborating with Google teams to overcome obstacles and propel their ventures to greater heights.

"According to NASSCOM, AI startups in India face challenges in access to scalable infrastructure, lack of high-quality datasets, and frameworks around data privacy and ethics. At Google, we partner with startups to help them build scalable solutions responsibly with AI and ML from the ground up," Farish CV, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India, wrote in a blog post.

 

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023