Left Menu

AMD to invest Rs 3,300 crore in India in five years

High performance adaptive computing major AMD on Friday announced an investment of USD 400 million about Rs 3,300 crore in India over five years, and opening of a 500,000-square-foot RD campus in Bengaluru, which it said is its largest in the world.The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, advanced collaboration tools and seating configurations for teams.Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the move.AMDs decision to set up its largest R D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:36 IST
AMD to invest Rs 3,300 crore in India in five years
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

High performance adaptive computing major AMD on Friday announced an investment of USD 400 million (about Rs 3,300 crore) in India over five years, and opening of a 500,000-square-foot R&D campus in Bengaluru, which it said is its largest in the world.

The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, advanced collaboration tools and seating configurations for teams.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the move.

''AMD's decision to set up its largest R & D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership... will certainly play an important role in building a world class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem and provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse PM Narendra Modi's vision of India becoming a global talent hub,'' said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

India is wooing semiconductor and display manufacturers with USD 10 billion incentive scheme, making a determined push to position itself as a global powerhouse for electronics production.

AMD has been active in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem since the establishment of its first site in New Delhi in 2001. It has offices in 10 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023