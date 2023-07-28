Left Menu

MTN launches first 5G network in Uganda

Telecom firm MTN Uganda , a unit of South Africa's MTN Group, on Friday launched the first 5G network in the east African country. MTN has Uganda's largest subscriber base at around 15 million.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
5G offers faster data speeds and lower latency or response time. Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda's chief executive officer, said the company planned to roll out full 5G coverage in the capital Kampala by the end of 2024 and that over the next two years all its base sites in major cities would also be converted to 5G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

