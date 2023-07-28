HUL's Pureit sets new standards in water purification with its best-in-class filtration technology

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) recently announced the launch of New Pureit Revito Series of water purifiers, powered by DURAViva™ - the best-in-class filtration technology which comprises a WQA gold seal component certified to remove heavy metals while providing maximum purified water - up to 8000L. The water purifier also saves up to 70% of the water and enriches purified water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Commenting on the launch, Henk in 't Hof, Global CEO, Water & Air Wellness, Unilever said, ''Amidst the crowded market of feature-led benefits, Pureit remains committed to its focus on core filtration. This device is not just a best-in-class offering from Pureit, but it's best-in-class in the market too. By leveraging the latest advancements in the filtration technology, we have not just upgraded the reverse osmosis membrane (ROM) but the filtration system, which equips the ROM to withstand contaminants and drinking water related challenges.'' Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care, HUL said, ''Consumers often highlight the need for reassurance that their water purifier is equipped to deal with growing water quality concerns. Our product experts were determined to design a product that can eliminate new age contaminants like heavy metals and get it validated by global experts too. Further, they also addressed the increasing concerns about the amount of water wasted by their RO purifier by offering up to 70% water recovery with Pureit Revito.'' Furthermore, Pureit's Revito series is packed with additional filtration features such as UV-in-tank sterilization and an improved external sediment filter which has up to 90% turbidity removal. The device is inspired by modern geometry which makes it a perfect fit for a modern Indian household. It has a large food-grade plastic, corrosion-free tank, ideal for daily consumption for an average Indian family size.

Experience the future of water purification with HUL Pureit's Revito Series, starting at INR 16,999. It is now available for purchase with details on the brand website (www.pureitwater.com), leading e-commerce platforms and physical retail stores.

