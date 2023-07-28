France's privacy watchdog says Worldcoin legality "seems questionable"
Updated: 28-07-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:23 IST
France's privacy watchdog CNIL said on Friday it is aware of ChatGPT-founder Sam Altman's Worldcoin project and that the legality of its biometric data collection "seems questionable".
"Worldcoin collected data in France, and the CNIL initiated investigations," the CNIL said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.
The CNIL's investigations revealed that the Bavarian state authority in Germany has jurisdiction and it is the Bavarian authority that has since been conducting the investigations, with support from the CNIL, the watchdog added.
