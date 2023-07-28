Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro - Ukrainian MP

A Russian missile struck a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Friday, a member of Ukraine's parliament said. "Dnipro - the terrorist state has launched a missile strike on a multi-storey residential building," Oleksandr Bakumov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Bakumov said emergency services were working on the site. Reuters could not independently verify the strike.

