Banks should include discount window in contingency funding plans- regulators

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:32 IST
U.S. banks should incorporate the Federal Reserve's emergency lending "discount window" as part of their contingency funding plans, federal banking regulators said in updated guidance on Friday.

Financial institutions should also establish and maintain operational readiness to use the discount window, including conducting periodic transactions, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and National Credit Union Administration said in an updated interagency policy statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

