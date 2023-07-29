Banks should include discount window in contingency funding plans- regulators

U.S. banks should incorporate the Federal Reserve's emergency lending "discount window" as part of their contingency funding plans, federal banking regulators said in updated guidance on Friday.

Financial institutions should also establish and maintain operational readiness to use the discount window, including conducting periodic transactions, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and National Credit Union Administration said in an updated interagency policy statement.

