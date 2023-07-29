Science News Roundup: India's offer to privatize rocket has 20 potential bidders

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 02:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India's offer to privatize rocket has 20 potential bidders

The Indian government's effort to privatize part of its space program by opening bids to build its small satellite launch rocket has attracted initial interest from 20 companies, an official overseeing the process told Reuters. India's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the national space agency, and had its first successful satellite launch in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

