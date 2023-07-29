U.S. to help Australia develop guided missiles by 2025 - Austin
The U.S. will help Australia produce guided multiple-launch rocket systems by 2025, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference on Saturday.
Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin are in Queensland state for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue with their Australian counterparts.
