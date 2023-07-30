Single Google group can now be added to only 30,000 shared drives

Google has now imposed a limit on the number of shared drives to which a single group can be added. Previously, a single Google group could be added to an unlimited number of shared drives, but now, it can only be added to a maximum of 30,000 shared drives.

By imposing this limit, Google aims to maintain the reliability and efficiency of access changes for users in Google groups, especially in environments with a large number of shared drives and users.

This group limit is being rolled out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains at an extended pace, which means it may take longer than the usual 15 days for all users to see the feature.

The new limit on adding a single Google group to shared drives is applicable to specific Google Workspace editions, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

By refining and optimizing features, Google aims to enhance the overall user experience and support the diverse needs of Google Workspace customers. As the rollout progresses, users in the specified Google Workspace editions will benefit from improved access control and security measures for shared drives, contributing to a more productive and streamlined collaboration experience.