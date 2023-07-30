Left Menu

Single Google group can now be added to only 30,000 shared drives

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:13 IST
Single Google group can now be added to only 30,000 shared drives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has now imposed a limit on the number of shared drives to which a single group can be added. Previously, a single Google group could be added to an unlimited number of shared drives, but now, it can only be added to a maximum of 30,000 shared drives.

By imposing this limit, Google aims to maintain the reliability and efficiency of access changes for users in Google groups, especially in environments with a large number of shared drives and users.

This group limit is being rolled out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains at an extended pace, which means it may take longer than the usual 15 days for all users to see the feature.

The new limit on adding a single Google group to shared drives is applicable to specific Google Workspace editions, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

By refining and optimizing features, Google aims to enhance the overall user experience and support the diverse needs of Google Workspace customers. As the rollout progresses, users in the specified Google Workspace editions will benefit from improved access control and security measures for shared drives, contributing to a more productive and streamlined collaboration experience.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023