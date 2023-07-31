India to host World Coffee Conference for first time in September
Bengaluru, Jul 31 ( PTI) India would host the fifth World Coffee Conference (WCC) for the first time in Asia from September 25 to 28 in Bengaluru.
WCC also announced tennis player Rohan Bopanna as its brand ambassador.
''Sustainabilty through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture'' is the central theme for the event. The event logo and theme were unveiled at an event here on Monday.
Producers, curers, roasters, exporters, policy makers and researchers from 80-plus countries would gather at WCC 2023, it was stated.
