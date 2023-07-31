Left Menu

Around 25,000 prohibited items found in air passengers' baggages daily: BCAS chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 14:04 IST
Around 25,000 prohibited items found in air passengers' baggages daily: BCAS chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation security watchdog BCAS finds around 25,000 prohibited items in the baggages of passengers on a daily basis and that takes a lot of time of security personnel, its chief Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday.

He also emphasised that aviation security is essential for the growth of the country's aviation sector.

''We cannot afford to have a mistake,'' he said and added that passengers should stop carrying prohibited items as that will save time.

The Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) was speaking at an event to mark the Aviation Security Culture Week which will be celebrated from July 31 to August 5.

BCAS has also asked airports not to display commercial advertisements on screens in the security check areas and those spaces should be used to provide information to passengers about prohibited items.

Cyber threat and possible drone attacks are among the major threats, he said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023