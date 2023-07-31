Left Menu

UK regulator seeks public input on Microsoft-Activision deal

Britain's antitrust regulator on Monday called for public responses on whether Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, maker of video game "Call of Duty", should be cleared ahead of a final decision by Aug. 29. Microsoft says the deal, which the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked in April, should be revisited given legally-binding commitments to the European Commission and a licensing deal with Sony.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:35 IST
UK regulator seeks public input on Microsoft-Activision deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's antitrust regulator on Monday called for public responses on whether Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, maker of video game "Call of Duty", should be cleared ahead of a final decision by Aug. 29.

Microsoft says the deal, which the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked in April, should be revisited given legally-binding commitments to the European Commission and a licensing deal with Sony. The U.S. software giant said, in arguments published on Monday, that its agreements with NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus to licence Activision games for a decade after the merger had already improved competition in the cloud gaming market.

Microsoft also said any breach of its commitments would mean European approval would no longer be valid and put it at risk of fines of up to 10% of its worldwide turnover, which would amount to $19.8 billion if based on its 2022 turnover. Its deal with Sony to keep "Call of Duty" on its PlayStation console for a decade was also significant in terms of the impact of the Activision deal and "addresses the primary concern of the most outspoken opponent of the merger," Microsoft said.

The CMA called for anyone wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft's takeover to do so by Aug. 4. It said it was aiming to make a final decision on the deal by Aug. 29. The public consultation raises the chance that the biggest gaming deal in history could go ahead, with the deadline for completion having been extended by the parties to Oct. 18.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in London, which was set to examine the CMA's decision to block the deal, has already published Microsoft's argument that the binding commitments accepted by the European Commission shortly after Britain blocked the deal had changed the situation. Microsoft's appeal at the CAT was put on hold earlier this month to give the parties more time to resolve the dispute.

The CMA was left increasingly isolated in its opposition after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission struggled in its attempts to block the deal. Microsoft said in its arguments published on Monday that evidence that emerged in the U.S. bolstered its case on market definition in relation to cloud gaming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023