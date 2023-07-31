California agency probes automakers data privacy practices

A California state agency on Monday said it is reviewing data privacy practices by automakers and related connected vehicle technologies.

The California Privacy Protection Agency said its Enforcement Division is making inquiries about vehicles embedded with features like location sharing, web-based entertainment, smartphone integration, and cameras.

The agency said vehicle privacy considerations "are critical because these vehicles often automatically gather consumers' locations, personal preferences, and details about their daily lives."

