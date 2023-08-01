Destination moon: Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's orbit
The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon.A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network. The spacecrafts orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon was launched on July 14.
- Country:
- India
The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon.
''A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit,'' it said.
The key manoeuvre was carried out early on Tuesday to slingshot the spacecraft towards the moon.
''Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the moon,'' the national space agency said, adding, ''Next stop: the moon.'' ''As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for August 5, 2023,'' ISRO said.
An ISRO official told PTI that following the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and is now following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.
The ISRO had said it would attempt softlanding on the lunar surface on August 23. The spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon was launched on July 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the moon
- Moon
- ISTRAC ISRO Telemetry
- ISRO
- Earth
- Command Network
ALSO READ
Discussions are on for further Moon-landing missions, says ISRO Chairman
International Moon Day: New Airbus technology could one day provide all essential elements for human lunar settlement
As Chandrayaan-3 braces to land on moon, here's why Pakistan lagged behind
Researchers investigating potential biosignatures on ocean moons of Jupiter and Saturn
International Moon Day gives boost to peaceful cooperation in space