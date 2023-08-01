Left Menu

Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Vaishnaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 11:16 IST
Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

''The world's fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts,'' Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.

Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year.

According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

