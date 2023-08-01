Vodafone drives innovative 5G use cases and business models with Nokia solution

Nokia announced today the deployment of its Converged Charging (NCC) software for Vodafone in Europe. The solution will drive the operator's migration from legacy charging to 5G monetization, furthering its digital transformation and increasing operational efficiencies.

The Converged Charging software operates as a containerized network function within a 5G standalone environment, allowing Vodafone to tap new revenue streams that 5G services, such as network slicing and flexible product offerings.

"We are pleased to be furthering our relationship with Vodafone through the roll-out of Nokia’s Converged Charging solution. As advanced 5G services start to become more widespread, our Converged Charging solution is very well-placed to help communication service providers and enterprises drive innovative 5G use cases and business models, and deliver significant operating efficiency improvements," said Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia.

The deployment, spanning several European markets including countries like the UK and Italy, drives a momentous shift towards next-generation charging methods standardized across Vodafone networks. With real-time rating and charging capabilities, this deployment represents a full migration from legacy charging to cutting-edge, 5G-ready methods.

According to Nokia, NCC empowerS communication service providers like Vodafone to rapidly create and launch innovative new services to the market, with an intuitive, drag-and-drop functionality. Additionally, the solution is highly configurable, which means Vodafone can tailor it to fit the unique requirements of consumers, enterprises, and emerging business models.

"5G enables many new services and with this new system, new ways to charge for them. By leveraging the scale of our pan-European and African networks, we can help customers manage factory equipment, open developer marketplaces using our APIs, and enable enterprises to offer bespoke products to their own customers," said Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer of Vodafone.