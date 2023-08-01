WI win toss, opt to bowl against India in 3rd ODI

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday. India once again rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat in place of Umran Malik and Axar Patel.

West Indies are playing the same XI.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Teams: India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

