US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slide after mixed pharma earnings; economic data in focus

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:06 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower ahead of manufacturing and job openings data that could clear the air on a soft landing for the U.S. economy, while investors assessed mixed earnings from pharmaceutical heavyweights Merck and Pfizer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.46 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35,585.99.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.13 points, or 0.22%, at 4,578.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.09 points, or 0.50%, to 14,274.93 at the opening bell.

