US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slide after mixed pharma earnings; economic data in focus
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower ahead of manufacturing and job openings data that could clear the air on a soft landing for the U.S. economy, while investors assessed mixed earnings from pharmaceutical heavyweights Merck and Pfizer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.46 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35,585.99.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.13 points, or 0.22%, at 4,578.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.09 points, or 0.50%, to 14,274.93 at the opening bell.
