Google updates Fitbit app; now features simpler design and more motivating content

Google is inviting select Fitbit users to try out an all-new, personalized and customizable Fitbit app in a limited beta and share their feedback. The updated app aims to provide a comprehensive view of users' health metrics while emphasizing personalization and simplicity.

The new Fitbit app will be available to everyone this fall. Here's what you can expect:

The updated Fitbit app boasts a three-tab layout, streamlining access to key health metrics and motivational content and personal details on your achievements and progress

The refreshed "Today" tab offers you a quick glance at your most important stats. By customizing the displayed metrics based on your goals, you can prioritize your focus, whether it's staying active, improving sleep, or managing stress. The new ‘Coach’ tab is dedicated to motivating health and fitness content. It lets you explore a curated selection of workouts and mindfulness sessions, and if you have a Fitbit Premium subscription, you can enjoy access to even more content, including HIIT and dance cardio classes. In the 'You' tab, you can adjust your personal details, set goals, manage community connections, and track achievements with redesigned badges. In this section, you can see your progress, access assessments and reports, and connect with like-minded individuals who matter most.

The updated Fitbit app's design showcases an energetic vibe based on Google Material Design standards. Notable changes include a refreshed color palette, new icons, and consistent charts.

With this update, you can now log information such as steps, exercise, and water intake directly on your phones. Moreover, the app has been enhanced to provide a more accurate step count and offer live route views on maps for activities like walks, runs, and hikes.

In terms of privacy and security, the Fitbit app ensures a seamless privacy experience with unified controls for managing the app data and permissions. Google noted that your Fitbit health and wellness data will remain separate from Google ads data, and the information won't be used for personalized ads.