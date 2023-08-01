Left Menu

YouTube Shorts launches new features for creators as platform crosses 2 bn viewer-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:40 IST
YouTube Shorts, short-version video sharing platform of YouTube, has crossed 2 billion views by logged-in users monthly, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Seeing the rise in short-format portrait videos, the Google-owned online video sharing platform has launched new features to lure more creators on its platform.

The company is testing a mobile-first vertical live experience for creators to get discovered on the Shorts feed, it said.

YouTube Shorts has also launched six new tools such as collab for remixing videos in side-by-side format, suggestions for remixing videos and replying to comments with a ''Shorts'' video and saving them to playlists, among others, according to the blogpost.

Last month, Meta-owned Instagram announced enhancements to Reel templates like text, transitions and AR effects, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared in a reel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

