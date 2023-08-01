Left Menu

Airtel to target SMBs market with Airtel IQ messaging platform

He said that Airtel IQ subscribers will need to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per month to avail the service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:05 IST
Airtel to target SMBs market with Airtel IQ messaging platform
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is looking to garner a major share in enterprise communication services segment of small and medium businesses with its new Airtel IQ Reach platform, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Airtel's communications platform as a service (CPaas) Airtel IQ Reach will enable small and medium businesses to engage with target customers with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans.

''About 20-25 per cent of target message market is small and medium businesses for promotion. That is the market which we would like to go after and be market leaders in terms of message volumes,'' Airtel Business, Head – Digital Products & Services, Abhishek Biswal said. He said that Airtel IQ subscribers will need to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per month to avail the service. It is a prepaid self-serve platform which will enable businesses to send personalised communications to pre-defined customer segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023