US State Dept OKs potential sale of multiple launch rocket system upgrade to Finland

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2023 02:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 02:03 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) upgrade and related equipment to Finland in a deal valued at up to $395 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

One of the principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin , the Pentagon said.

