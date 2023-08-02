US State Dept OKs potential sale of multiple launch rocket system upgrade to Finland
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2023
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) upgrade and related equipment to Finland in a deal valued at up to $395 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
One of the principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin , the Pentagon said.
