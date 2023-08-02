Left Menu

Kenya suspends local activities of crypto project Worldcoin

Kenya's interior ministry said on Wednesday that it had suspended the local activities of cryptocurrency project Worldcoin until relevant public agencies had certified the absence of risks to Kenyans. The project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched last week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:57 IST
Worldcoin Image Credit: Twitter(@worldcoin)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's interior ministry said on Wednesday that it had suspended the local activities of cryptocurrency project Worldcoin until relevant public agencies had certified the absence of risks to Kenyans.

The project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched last week. It requires users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID, and in some countries users also get free cryptocurrency as part of plans to create a new "identity and financial network". "Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities," interior minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement.

 

