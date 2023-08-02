Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to increase Harley-Davidson X440 price by Rs 10,500



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:34 IST

  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced an increase in prices of the newly launched Harley-Davidson X440 by Rs 10,500 across all variants.

The model was launched last month at an introductory price range of Rs 2.29 lakh to 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X440 will now start from Rs 2,39,500 onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price increase of Rs 10,500 will apply to all the variants, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

However, the company said Harley-Davidson X440 will be available at current introductory price of Rs 2,29,000 till August 3, 2023.

Customers can book online from the website of the brand with a booking amount of Rs 5,000, it added.

''Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry.

''We had launched this at an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings,'' Hero MotoCorp, CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

Hero MotoCorp said ramping up of production capacity is in progress in response to the demand trends. It will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

