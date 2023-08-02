Govt keeping eye on social media accounts defaming Goa: Minister

Goa Information Technology and Culture Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said his both departments were keeping a close watch on social media accounts which indulged in defaming the coastal state.

Talking to reporters, Khaunte said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already ordered the cyber crime cell to conduct an investigation into such accounts and take action.

These social media account holders may be coming to Goa with ''not so good intentions'' or after being paid by someone to defame the state, the minister said. “We don't know why they are doing it,” said.

“These days it has become easy to get mileage on social media. Goa has been an easy destination to get mileage,” Khaunte said.

The minister said he has asked the IT and tourism departments to monitor such influencers and their accounts. “Action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

The minister said when Goa is being projected as a preferred tourist destination, such things are “unacceptable.” “We can understand if tourists have got any bad experience, but they can't use Goa for their cheap tricks for monetary or other gains,” he said.

On Tuesday, CM Sawant said in the Goa legislative assembly that the police's cyber crime cell will take action against people who defame the coastal state through their content on microblogging sites such as Instagram.

Vasco MLA Daji Salkar had raised the issue during Zero Hour, alleging some users on Instagram who visit Goa defame the state and ''religious faith'' through their content.

Some of these social media users spread false information about the state, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)