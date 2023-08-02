How to choose the best VPN provider in 2023

How to choose the best VPN provider

You couldn't be more wrong if you still think your online activities go away when you delete your browsing history. Internet service providers, government agencies, or malicious actors can monitor and intercept your browsing traffic. As a result of no anonymity, internet users are subjected to data tracking, targeted advertising, and potential security risks.

If you want to protect your online privacy and secure your connection to the internet, we recommend using a VPN. It works by changing your IP address and encrypting your traffic, making it harder for third parties to track you. However, you need a reliable VPN provider to stay completely safe, as not all services can guarantee adequate protection.

In this article, we list the main criteria for choosing a reliable VPN provider.

Security and privacy

Security is the most essential part of any VPN. If a provider does not provide top-notch tools for protection, it is not worth investing your money or time in it. That's why you need to look for a provider that offers robust encryption protocols, such as AES-256, and ensures a strict no-logs policy.

Additionally, check if the VPN has features like data leak protection and a kill switch, which will prevent your data from being exposed in case the connection drops.

Lastly, check where the provider is based. We recommend avoiding providers part of the 14 Eyes Alliance, as they may be subjected to data retention laws.

Server network and locations

One of the most important contributing factors to a VPNs performance is the server pool and its coverage. Why? Servers can impact the overall speed and privacy of the service.

They also dictate how you can use the service. For instance, if the provider doesn't offer servers in Japan or has a few slow servers there, you won't be able to unblock Netflix Japan with it.

So how do you know if the service has a good server pool?

First, you need to look at the number of servers it has. Anything above 1000 servers should give a fast and congestion-free experience. Then, ensure the VPN has servers in the regions or countries you need to access.

However, don't fall for marketing traps and avoid choosing a VPN solely based on its network size. The server network is not the single factor to determine VPN performance. For instance, when comparing ExpressVPN vs. Astrill VPN, reviewers found that ExpressVPN is much faster, despite both providers having the same server count.

Device compatibility

Before committing to a VPN service, we recommend making sure that it is compatible with all devices you're using. Most services offer apps for major platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. However, if you want to use the VPN on your browser or set it up on a router, you need to check if the provider offers these options.

Another thing to take note of is simultaneous connections. Those planning to use a VPN for many purposes will likely need to get the service on all their devices. But to make it possible, the provider has to offer more than one concurrent connection. Luckily, the top providers on the market usually support at least five active devices simultaneously.

User-friendly interface

VPNs aren't complex software, at least from a design perspective. Most beginners will likely need to know how to turn on and off the service or tweak a few settings. In this case, the user experience may not be that much of an issue.

However, seasoned users, who need to switch between different settings rapidly, will appreciate a well-thought-out design. So, take the VPN for a test drive or at least look through the images of its design to decide whether you like it or not.

Speed and performance

VPN speed directly impacts your online experience. When you visit websites, your traffic data is encrypted and routed through the VPN server before reaching your device. Due to this, the VPN will always lower your internet speed. However, if it doesn't have a strong network infrastructure and optimized servers, you'll get slower loading times for web pages, streaming, and gaming.

Reliable providers invest in maintaining high VPN speed, no matter the use case. But how do you know if the service is fast enough? We recommend checking its tunneling protocols. The fastest and most reliable protocols are WireGuard, NordLynx, Lightway, and OpenVPN.

Another aspect to consider is bandwidth. If your VPN provider imposes bandwidth caps, the connection will be much slower. So, you should choose a provider without such limits.

Customer support

Whether you're an experienced internet user or just beginning to grasp the vast array of everyday technology, you're bound to encounter some issues. When using a VPN, anything could happen. Your IP may be leaking, or you simply can't connect to any server. Some providers even require you to contact support for specific features, such as city targeting. Whatever happens, the VPN needs trustworthy and quick customer support.

Before purchasing, look through the provider's website for a 24/7 customer support option, and check for a live chat. A phone line and email support option can also be useful. You can even contact the support before purchasing the service to see how prompt they are at responding.

It's important to see if the service provider offers extra support options, like a knowledge base. This is where they should provide helpful guides, tutorials, and solutions for common problems. If the knowledge base is thorough, you can solve issues independently without waiting for customer support.

Additional features and offerings

There are hundreds of VPN services on the market. Most top VPNs are similar in price and security features. But to set themselves apart, some offer additional value to users. As a result, you can get a VPN that sticks to a market price but offers features that increase your overall online security and expand the applications of your VPN.

You can find services that offer malware protection, ad blockers, Smart DNS, and a variety of other features. We recommend figuring out your needs and looking for providers to meet them.

Reputation and reviews

With hundreds of VPNs on the market, choosing one can be particularly tough. Thus we recommend looking to independent reviewers to see what they consider the best VPN. You can also browse forums like Reddit to look for users' opinions.

Also, make sure to do a thorough background check, too. Look for articles indicating data breaches or unreliable no-log policies. This way, you ensure the provider stays true to their marketing claims.

Conclusion

With so many services on the market, figuring out which VPN is best for you may be challenging. That's why you need to check what the provider offers and test the VPN. We recommend looking at the provider's security features, server infrastructure, compatibility and apps, speed, additional features, and customer support.

However, if you're unwilling to go into in-depth analysis, we suggest looking for advice on forums or diving deep into VPN review sites.

