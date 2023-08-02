Porter announces leadership rejig; co-founder Uttam Digga named CEO

Tech-based on-demand logistics company Porter on Wednesday announced restructuring of its top leadership with co-founder Uttam Digga assuming the role of CEO.

As part of the top-level revamp, Pranav Goel has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chairman and Shruti Ranjan Satpathy has got additional responsibility and will now take the role of Chief Product and Technology Oﬃcer, Porter said.

''Porter announces leadership restructuring, elevating Key executives to new roles...Uttam Digga appointed as CEO, Pranav Goel to be the Executive Vice Chairman,'' the company said in a statement.

Digga takes over the CEO role from co-founder Pranav Goel.

