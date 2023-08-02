Senegal suspends TikTok saying it was threatening stability
Senegal has suspended the social media app TikTok until further notice, saying it was being used to distribute "hateful and subversive messages" that were threatening the stability of the country, the communications minister said in a statement on Wednesday.
