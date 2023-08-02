Russian attacks damage 40,000 tons of grain at Ukraine's Danube ports -deputy PM
Russian drone attacks early on Wednesday damaged almost 40,000 tons of grains which were expected by countries in Africa and also in China and Israel, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
"The Russians attacked warehouses and grain elevators - almost 40 thousand tons of grain were damaged, which was expected by the countries of Africa, China, and Israel," Kubrakov said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
