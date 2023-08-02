Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Fitch: Decision to cut U.S. credit rating based on deteriorating governance, polarization

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:19 IST
Fitch made its decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating due to fiscal concerns and a deterioration in U.S governance as well as polarization which was also reflected by the Jan. 6 insurrection, Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a move that took investors by surprise, Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

