Left Menu

Competition Comm approves Toshiba Corporation-TBJH deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:10 IST
Competition Comm approves Toshiba Corporation-TBJH deal
  • Country:
  • India

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the proposed deal involving Toshiba Corporation and TBJH Inc, an indirect subsidiary of private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

The deal has been cleared under the green channel route.

The combination relates to TBJH Inc acquiring the complete shareholding of Toshiba Corporation.

Toshiba is a Japanese multinational conglomerate.

In March, TBJH Inc announced that it will buy out all of Toshiba's shares listed on the Nagoya and Tokyo stock exchanges and take the business private.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the deal.

''The parties (including their affiliates) activities do not exhibit any horizontal, vertical, or complementary overlaps in any of the plausible relevant markets in India.

''The proposed combination is being notified under the green channel route,'' according to an update on CCI's website on Tuesday.

Under the green channel route, a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the anti-trust regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023