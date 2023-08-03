Robinhood revenue rises, boosting shares

Robinhood Markets Inc reported higher second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as interest rates continued to buoy the online brokerage's interest income, and the firm celebrated its launch of 24-hour trading.

Shares of the company, which was at the center of 2021's retail trading frenzy, were last 2% up in extended trading.

