Left Menu

China to make holders of more than 1 mln users' data get annual audits

The CAC last year required platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:53 IST
China to make holders of more than 1 mln users' data get annual audits
Cyberspace Administration of China Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's cyberspace regulator issued on Thursday draft rules requiring service providers that hold data on more than 1 million people to undergo at least one compliance audit a year, another step in efforts to control data and information.

Infrastructure information providers or services that process data of more than one million users must undergo a security review conducted by an agency appointed by the regulator if they are supplying data overseas, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in its draft. The appointed compliance agency must also evaluate services that own the data of more than 100,000 users, or those with sensitive data of more than 10,000 users, the CAC said.

Services that hold data of fewer than 1 million users must undergo a personal information compliance check at least once every two years, the CAC said. China has in recent years tightened controls on data and information, especially data and information that flows abroad.

Legislators in April passed a wide-ranging update to anti-espionage legislation, banning the transfer of information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying. The CAC last year required platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

 

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks split as US-China outlooks diverge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023