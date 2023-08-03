Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta has introduced a new AI tool, AudioCraft, that generates high-quality, realistic audio and music from text. The AudioCraft family consists of three models, MusicGen, AudioGen and EnCodec, capable of producing high-quality audio for music, sound, compression, and generation.

MusicGen, built using Meta-owned and specifically licensed music, can generate music based on text prompts. AudioGen, on the other hand, is trained on an extensive collection of public sound effects, and produces audio corresponding to text inputs. Pre-trained versions of AudioGen, which allows users to generate a wide array of environmental sounds, sound effects, and music compositions, has been released.

Meta is also releasing an improved version of the EnCodec decoder, which allows higher-quality music generation with fewer artifacts.

Meta said that it is open-sourcing these models, giving researchers and practitioners access so they can train their own models with their own datasets for the first time, and help advance the field of AI-generated audio and music.

AudioCraft is easy to build on and reuse, people looking to build better sound generators, compression algorithms, or music generators can do it all in a unified code base and build on top of what others have done.

The AI-powered tool promises to offer even more controls and opportunities, allowing musicians and audio enthusiasts to craft immersive and captivating auditory experiences like never before.

"We see the AudioCraft family of models as tools for musicians and sound designers to provide inspiration, help people quickly brainstorm and iterate on their compositions in new ways. We can’t wait to see what people create with Audiocraft," Meta wrote in a post.