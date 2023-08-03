Adidas makes $437 mln from Yeezy shoe sales, cutting projected loss

Adidas sales fell 5% in the second quarter but a release of Yeezy shoes helped its profit margin increase, narrowing a projected loss, the company said on Thursday, confirming figures released last week. Sales of surplus Yeezy shoes generated around 400 million euros ($437 million) in the quarter, helping Adidas reduce its predicted loss for the year to 450 million euros, down from the 700 million euro loss previously expected.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

