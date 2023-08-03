IBSFINtech Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India IBSFINtech, globally recognized TreasuryTech company in Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance functions is positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45741820, July 2023).

The IDC MarketScape study provides an assessment of SaaS and cloud-enabled enterprise treasury and risk management applications vendors and discusses the criteria that are most important for companies to consider when selecting a treasury management system.

Expressing immense pride in this recognition, CM Grover, MD & CEO, IBSFINtech stated, "IDC is the most trusted market intelligence firm, renowned globally for its rigorous, data-driven and authentic research methodologies. It makes this moment of being recognized by the IDC MarketScape, indeed a moment of great honor and pride for all of us at IBSFINtech." IBSFINtech is at the forefront of transforming the corporate treasury, risk, trade finance and Supply Chain Finance functions, breaking the barriers and setting new standards in the industry. Together, united by a shared mission, the company is confident in its ability to shape the future and lead the way in redefining the standards of excellence in Treasury Management Systems with its cutting-edge technology.

Further emphasizing on the significance of this achievement, Pramod Agrawal, CTO, IBSFINtech said, "We believe this is a well-deserved validation of our strategy of providing a comprehensive treasury platform built over a decade! It marks a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, arriving at just the right time. IBSFINtech has consistently embraced groundbreaking technologies and this recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in serving our customers." Empowering the corporates with technology driven intelligent decision support platform for end-to-end digitization of the Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance functions, IBSFINtech has created a unique position for itself in the global market. It facilitates a connected and integrated ecosystem, bringing together the corporates, banks, ERPs, dealing platforms and any other pivotal players in the ecosystem connected through one platform, "IBSFINtech".

With the company's vision of expanding globally, in the North Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, this global recognition by the IDC MarketScape forms a key milestone in its journey. About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IBSFINtech IBSFINtech is a Bengaluru based global enterprise TreasuryTech company. It provides end-to-end digitization and automation solutions for Treasury, Risk and Trade Finance Management (TRTFM®), Cash & Liquidity, and Supply Chain Finance requirements of medium and large corporates. Backed by AI, Data Analytics, and latest technologies, the company's integrated risk management solution helps businesses drive visibility, improve control, mitigate operational risks and optimize organizational efficiency for various Indian and Global organizations.

IBSFINtech's broad customer base is spread across India and international markets such as Singapore, Middle East and Europe. Some of its marquee clients are Vedanta Group, Mphasis, Wipro Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel etc. Global clients include IMR Metallurgical Resources, JSW International and many more.

Website: www.ibsfintech.com

