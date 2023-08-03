Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets

The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said exemption from import licensing is provided up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return and product development purposes.

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China.

'' Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers...is 'Restricted' with immediate effect,'' it said.

Products under restrictions need licence or permission from the government.

