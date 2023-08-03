Schneider Electric Commits to Ayushman Bharat, with EcoStruxure™ Healthcare Advanced End-to-End Connectivity and Cyber Security

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of Energy Management and NextGen Automation, has launched EcoStruxure™ for Healthcare, an IoT powered solution, for the enablement of a resilient healthcare ecosystem in India. The company aims to transform the healthcare ecosystem in the country by enabling un-interrupted power supply to hospitals and healthcare providers.

The solution has been developed to meet the goals of Ayushman Bharat Mission, which aims at creating a network of primary health centers across the country for democratizing healthcare with un-interrupted care. With healthcare sector's heavy reliance on energy to provide positive health outcome to patients, it is imperative that any downtime in healthcare infrastructure can lead to catastrophic events including loss of life. The solution thus is crucial for delivering positive health outcomes, which has potential to fundamentally transform patient treatment.

Highlighting the need for digital transformation of healthcare, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Minister Health & Education, Govt of Uttarakhand said, ''Ayushman Bharat has been revolutionary for the people of India. Leveraging technology is key to enabling Ayushman Bharat Mission. We are constantly deliberating on the different technology solutions that can be implemented for healthcare resilience.'' Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO Schneider Electric India said, ''The global healthcare industry faces an array of challenges. Hospitals create significant environmental health impacts, both in upstream and downstream, from their service delivery. Government of India is focused on improving the healthcare infrastructure in the country, we believe sustainability should be at the core of this effort. Our endeavor is to be a leading digital solutions partner in this mission and journey. We are committed towards enabling a low carbon footprint for hospitals and healthcare infrastructure in India, enabling them to achieve significantly improved sustainability, resiliency, hyper-efficiency, and people-centricity outcomes. I thank the Honourable Minister, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, for his support and visionary leadership in driving the Ayushman Bharat Mission.'' Mr. Bhupesh Arora, Business Head Digital Energy, Schneider Electric India said, '' Aligning ourselves with the vision of the country and its robust national health protection scheme, we take pride in introducing EcoStruxure™ IoT solution for Healthcare Industry that will enable resiliency and accessibility in healthcare systems across the country. Being a part of Ayushman Bharat's vision of providing end-to-end healthcare solutions by integrating our technological advancements and optimized energy consumption, Schneider Electric is empowering healthcare providers and patients through our digital solutions.'' Access to Crucial Patient Data for increased healthcare efficacy The EcoStruxure IoT Solution for Healthcare facilitates a seamless digital thread across all hospital assets thereby giving key decision makers a transparent view of day-to-day operations. The solution is also aimed at providing a hyper resilient system to tackle spike loads in both patient and thereby energy needs to enable 24/7 operational continuity to increase healthcare efficacy to even the remotest parts of the country. The IoT nature of the solution is aimed at helping access data across hospitals and even between hospital and healthcare providers to monitor operations and intervene, if necessary, all without any downtime.

Future Ready Solutions for Everyday and Extraordinary Events EcoStruxure™ IoT solutions for Healthcare encompasses a future ready building management system which manages the complete lifecycle of the infrastructure from design and build to operations and maintenance. The system also empowers hospital and healthcare operators with sustainability, resiliency, hyper-efficiency, and people-centricity in the hospital infrastructure to tackle any extraordinary events and at all times.

