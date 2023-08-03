Boost Your Spending Power - Get a Credit Card on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of India’s leading financial products’ marketplace. Credit cards are one of the most popular offerings on this platform. One can find over 30 unique credit cards from some of India’s most trusted credit card issuers.

Credit cards are a nifty financial product that can help cardholders get more out of their lifestyle as well as everyday shopping. With these cards, one can accumulate reward points that can be redeemed against gift vouchers, flyer miles, gadgets, luxury stays, and more.

Additionally, one can also access some exclusive deals and offers with lifestyle credit cards that can make shopping even more delightful.

Here are some of the most popular credit cards available on this platform: 1. Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card The Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card is a lifestyle-oriented credit card that helps cardholders access some exclusive and exciting offers while shopping, dining, and more.

• Joining Fee: Rs. 500 • Annual Fee: Rs. 500 Key Features • Up to Rs. 600 off on Ajio purchases • Complimentary Sony Liv premium subscription • Up to 20% off on all ‘Dining Delights’ program’s partner restaurants in India 2. Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card is a co-branded card that’s designed to offer member-only perks on shopping with partner stores like MAX, Lifestyle, Home Centre, etc.

• Annual Fee: Rs. 499 Key Features • Welcome bonus of 2,000 reward points • Accelerated reward points on purchases at partner stores • Fuel surcharge waiver 3. Bajaj Finance RBL Bank Binge SuperCard The Bajaj Finance RBL Bank Binge SuperCard is an ideal credit card for both everyday expenses and occasional delights. It’s a great credit card for frequent shoppers as it offers 12x reward points on online shopping.

• Joining Fee: Rs. 999 • Annual Fee: Rs. 999 Key Features • Welcome benefit of 4,000 reward points • Complimentary domestic airport lounge access • 1+1 offer on movie tickets purchased on BookMyShow Those looking to get their hands on these credit cards can do so by applying online on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.

