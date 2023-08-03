Left Menu

Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:41 IST
Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

France's international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it is pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content.

The news agency said it applied Wednesday to a Paris court to compel Elon Musk's rebranded company to provide data it says is needed "for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP." The news agency announced the legal action in a statement. It said it is seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover "neighbouring rights," which allow news outlets and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms for the sharing of their work.

France was the first EU country to adopt the rules into national legislation, in 2019.

"As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighbouring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause,'' the news agency said.

It described the legal action against Twitter as ''in line with this ongoing commitment." AFP said it "will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content." The agency's statement claimed that it has faced a "clear refusal" from X to discuss the copyright protections that allow news agencies to seek compensation from digital platforms.

In a tweet, Musk called the case ''bizarre." "They want us to pay (asterisk)them(asterisk) for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don't!?" he asked.

News companies pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is declining as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023