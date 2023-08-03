Nokia to begin fiber-optic broadband electronic production in America

Nokia will soon start manufacturing fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in the United States for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

The telco has partnered with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture products at the latter's production facility in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. This collaboration is expected to bring up to 200 new jobs to the state, marking a significant boost to the local economy.

Fiber-optic networks have become the backbone of the modern digital economy, providing fast and reliable gigabit data services. Seven out of ten fiber broadband connections in North America are made through Nokia equipment and the Finnish firm is the top supplier of fiber-optic broadband technology for service providers in the U.S., emphasizing its pivotal role in the region's telecommunications landscape.

By bringing the manufacturing to the U.S., Nokia will be able to supply its fiber-optic products and services to critical projects like the BEAD program - an initiative dedicated to bridging the digital divide by bringing high-speed internet access to underserved and unserved communities across the country.

"At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. We are committed to connecting people and communities. However, many Americans still lack adequate connectivity, leaving them at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing work, education and healthcare. Programs like BEAD can change this. By bringing the manufacturing of our fiber-optic broadband access products to the U.S., BEAD participants will be able to work with us to bridge the digital divide. We look forward to bringing more Americans online," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

Nokia's fiber-optic broadband products manufactured in the U.S. will encompass a wide range of essential components including:

Optical Line Termination card for a modular Access Node

A small form factor OLT

OLT optical modules

An outdoor-hardened Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

"Sanmina has been manufacturing in the U.S. for more than forty years and we are excited to partner with Nokia to support their efforts to build robust and resilient high-tech fiber broadband networks that will connect people and societies. By continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing, Nokia and Sanmina will be able to help create a sustainable future for the industry, one that drives job growth and ensures the fiber products produced embody the quality and excellence associated with American manufacturing,' said Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina.