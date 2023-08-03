ET Prime Women Leadership Awards 2023: Celebrating Women Inspiring Change

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The EconomicTimes.com is all set to host the fourth edition of the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards 2023 (ETPWLA 2023) this week in Mumbai. Esteemed personalities will convene at the awards night to felicitate 19 women leaders as a recognition of their achievements in turning sectoral challenges into opportunities, championing diversity and inclusion, and reshaping the lens of women in leadership.The prestigious event will mark the culmination of a six-month-long extensive selection programme, inviting nominations across 15 award categories. Launched in 2019, the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards programme aims to recognize and honor the dynamic contributions made by women leaders who have shattered glass ceilings, overcome challenges, and made a positive impact on society with their visionary leadership. The overwhelming response saw over 5,000 nominations, from which 76 profiles were shortlisted as the most deserving nominees across the 15 award categories. This year, the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards also expanded the scope of its initiative beyond India Inc and business to include four new award categories: Women Pioneer, Women in Services (Armed Forces, IPS, RPF), Women in Governance, and DEI Ally of the Year. To determine the final list of winners, the shortlisted nominees underwent rigorous evaluation by a distinguished nine-member jury, following an initial selection process by ET's editorial team along with the knowledge partner Accord based on several aspects such as financial due diligence, achievements, innovative contributions to their respective companies' growth, and impact. With Naina Lal Kidwai - Chairperson, India Sanitation Coalition & Chairperson, Rothschild & Co, India, as Jury Chair, the ETPWLA 2023 jury included Shanti Ekambaram - Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd; Devina Mehra - Chairperson and Managing Director, First Global; Amit Chandra - Chairperson, Bain Capital Advisors; Karthik Reddy - Managing Partner, Blume Ventures; Dr (Prof) Vikram Singh - Former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh; Puneet Gupt - Chief Operating Officer, Times Internet; Abha Singh - Advocate and Women's Rights Activist; and Vaishali Nigam Sinha - Co-founder & Chairperson, Sustainability, ReNew; Founding Chair, ReNew Foundation. The grand felicitation night will welcome over 200 delegates, including C-Suite leaders, policymakers, change-makers, women trailblazers, and business leaders. The event will feature eminent speakers such as Mithali Raj, former captian of Indian Women's Cricket, Shanti Ekambaram, and Arunachalam Murugunantham, widely known as 'Pad Man' of India, as well as performances by Anuradha Pal, the world's first female tabla maestro, and Nagaland's all-female band, Tetseo Sisters. "We are thrilled to be hosting the fourth edition of the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards 2023,'' said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head, EconomicTimes.com. ''This event not only celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women leaders but also provides a platform to address critical challenges and pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse future. We are honored to have such esteemed speakers and leaders join us in this celebration of women's leadership." The ET Prime Women Leadership Awards 2023 promises to be an evening of inspiration, celebration, and networking, bringing together the best and brightest minds who are dedicated to driving positive change and empowering women across industries. To know more about ETPWLA 2023, visit economictimes.indiatimes.com/spotlight/etpwla2023.

About ET Prime ET Prime is the membership-based digital destination from The Economic Times Digital which covers more than 20 business verticals including Markets, Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Environment, Corporate Governance, consumers, Telecom and OTT, Auto, Aviation, Fintech, Energy, and Infrastructure. Its long-form content bridges gaps in news flow by presenting fast, reliable, and actionable insights curated and articulated by industry experts. To sample ETPrime stories visit www.etprime.com.

