South Korea start ACT title defence with 2-1 win over Japan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:03 IST
Defending champions South Korea started their Asian Champions Trophy title defence on a winning note, beating Japan 2-1 in a close contest at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday. It all began in the sixth minute when Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th, as both the teams went into half-time break locked at 1-1. Just five minutes into the third quarter, JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Japanese side in front.

