Left Menu

Moderna sees up to $4 billion in 2023 sales from private market for COVID shots

Moderna Inc on Thursday forecast as much as $4 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine when sales shift to a private market from government contracts this year, and said it expects demand to grow further in 2024 and match the market for flu shots.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:14 IST
Moderna sees up to $4 billion in 2023 sales from private market for COVID shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moderna Inc on Thursday forecast as much as $4 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine when sales shift to a private market from government contracts this year, and said it expects demand to grow further in 2024 and match the market for flu shots. The vaccine maker anticipates $4 billion in sales to governments this year, and between $2 and $4 billion in a private market for the shot in the United States and other countries. It had previously expected sales of $5 billion from government contracts.

The government-backed market for COVID vaccines is shrinking, and both Moderna and rival Pfizer have reported a drastic fall in sales of their shots in the second quarter. Both companies are now looking toward an autumn vaccination campaign using updated shots targeting the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus, and with a significantly higher price than they had charged governments.

U.S. health officials have said COVID cases and hospitalizations have begun to rise again. Moderna said it expects U.S. demand for the shots will reach 50 to 100 million doses in the fall season, saying that forecast was based on the size of the flu market, which Moderna estimates at 150 million doses annually in the U.S.

"Over time, given the high disease burden and also as we think about future combinations (with RSV and flu shots), we will start trending closer to about 150 million," Chief Commercial Officer Arpa Garay said on a conference call. Moderna and Pfizer have yet to announce a final price for their vaccines in the private market, but said to expect them to be substantially higher than what they charged governments at the height of the pandemic.

Moderna told Reuters in March it expected to price its COVID vaccine at about $130 in the U.S. When the company launched the COVID vaccine in late 2020, it initially priced the shot in the range of $25-$37 per dose. Shares of Moderna were up less than 1% in afternoon trading, shedding some earlier gains.

In the second quarter, Moderna's COVID vaccine sales plummeted 94% to $293 million. That still exceeded analysts' average estimate of $233.6 million, according to Refinitiv data. Moderna said $1 billion in anticipated vaccine sales to governments this year had been deferred to next year. The company's research and development costs surged 62% to $1.1 billion in the quarter.

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar said it was distressing to see the company continue to burn through cash with revenue deferred and private market sales uncertain. "The setup commercially continues to be quite challenging, which serially increases the risk on the research & development side," he said.

Moderna is seeking to replace waning COVID vaccine sales with other products, such as its experimental flu and RSV vaccines that also use messenger RNA technology. "(Phase 3) flu data later this quarter will be an important event, and the rest of the pipeline remains on track," TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren said.

The company is preparing for a 2024 launch of its next commercial product, an RSV vaccine, and said it had already begun manufacturing the shot in anticipation of an approval. Moderna reported a net loss of $3.62 per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate of a $4.04 loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023