Google rolling out new Search features to enhance online safety

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:50 IST
Representative Image.

Google has announced new features in Search to enhance user control over personal information, privacy, and online safety. With the latest update, Google has improved the "Results about you" tool that makes it easier for users to request the removal of search results containing personal phone number, home address or email.

The updated tool will now help you keep track of your personal contact information in Search and alert you when it is found so you can get it removed. A new dashboard will soon let you know if web results with your contact details are showing up on Search and allow you to request its removal directly from the tool.

To access the tool, go to the Google app, click on the Google account photo, and select "Results about you". Alternatively, you can visit the dedicated webpage at goo.gle/resultsaboutyou. Currently, the tool is available in the U.S. in English, but will soon be expanding to other languages and regions.

Secondly, Google will now automatically blur explicit imagery, including adult or graphic violent content, in Search results. This default SafeSearch blurring setting will be rolled out to all users worldwide this month. However, the feature can be disabled at any time unless it has been locked by a guardian or school network administrator.

For parents, Google has made it easier to find parental control settings directly in Search. By simply entering relevant queries like "google parental controls" or "google family link," a box containing information on how to access and utilize parental control features will quickly appear.

Furthermore, Google has updated its policies regarding personal explicit images. If a user has created and uploaded explicit content to a website and later removed it, they can now request the removal of that content from Search if it is being published elsewhere without their consent. However, this policy does not apply to explicit content that is currently being monetized.

